Hay Memorial Library will host an Art+Poetry Walk from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site. Samples from the recent Great Lakes art and poetry gathering at the library will be situated in frames along the boardwalk at the battlefield, as a “Path Through History” event. Some of the artists will be on hand. The event is dedicated to artist Greg Lago, who died this spring. Above is “Eagle & Shield,” a silhouette paper cut by Connie Barone.
