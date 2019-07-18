OSWEGO - The Art Association of Oswego holds Art with Coffee and Art with Juice workshops every Saturday. At every workshop a different art form will be taught including; drawing, painting, collage, print making and more. All materials are supplied.
Art with Juice is for children under 14 and meets from noon-1 p.m.
Art with Coffee is for those over 14 years old and meets from 10 a.m.-noon.
Cost is $5 for children and $10 for adults.
On July 20, Bill DeMott will teach print making using a still life for inspiration.
On July 27, since it will be Harborfest weekend in Oswego, Art With Coffee/Juice will be done a little differently. There will be no fee, only pay for what is made. The activity will be rock painting, and each rock you paint will be $2. All ages are welcome from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday. Two art instructors will be there to help with design and paint technique.
On Aug. 3, Marybeth Sorrendo will be doing reverse tie-dye, which is removing dye from shirts, rather than using dyes. For this one bring a black, blue, brown or red T-shirt, or a large piece of dark-colored fabric. All other needed supplies and tools will be provided.
For moret information check the AAO website www.oswegoarts.org or call 315-216-6782. The association is located at East Fourth Street.
