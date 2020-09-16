FULTON — A new art workshop will launch Monday, Sept. 21, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at CNY Arts Center that will help kids battling negative emotions during these difficult and frightening times.
Using a series of activity books addressing topics of feeling sad, angry, anxious and stressed, the group will explore these emotions and more through creative expression and art projects.
“It’s a strange and scary time and kids are experiencing a range of emotions and unhappy feelings,” said Nancy Fox, Executive Director. “We are using these wonderful books to help frame creative responses to these upheavals in the world. We hope it will help the children cope and grow through the confusion and uncertainty by giving them an outlet for their feelings.”
Alice Lamb is the workshop leader in this new series of classes based around such topics being brave, having self-confidence, being strong in the face of bullying, and needing support in times of loss, change, disappointment and grief. Suggested projects will include clay monsters and bug bears, painting canvases, ‘Thank you Crackers” with gift tags, jar of awesomeness and happiness, clay owls, and more. Specific projects subject to change according to resources.
“Alice is the perfect candidate for this series of workshops,” Fox continues. “She is a grandmother and former homeschool mom as well as an original Director on our Board in the position of Member-at-large. As such, she helps the rest of us deal with negative emotions that can arise among even the best and happiest of situations. I am excited for the kids to have this outlet to discuss these troubling emotions and learn a way to express themselves creatively. I wish there were more creative responses to all our nation is dealing with in the face of a health crisis, social and political upheaval, and natural disasters from coast to coast. It is the most positive way to express those things we can’t put words to.”
The eight-week art workshop for grades kindergarten-12 will meet on Mondays from 3-5 p.m. at CNY Arts Center located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton. Due to CDC guidelines, the class size is limited to 15. For more information, visit www.CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).
