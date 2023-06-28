ALEXANDRIA BAY — Orion Art Gallery & Studio will highlight the artwork of north country artist and muralist Garrett McCarthy as its featured artist for July. An opening reception is set for 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
McCarthy’s career in painting has focused on exploring light sources and the challenges with that perspective.
At times, McCarthy branches out from the traditional realism constraints and gambles on ventures into impressionism and the abstract. Mural painting provides these opportunities as the weaving of multiple subjects demands blending techniques at times to have cohesive and successful results, versus competing imagery on the same canvas. Commemorative paintings such as the New York Air Brake 2015 project involved a mountain of archival images and eventually paired down to 10 to 14 subjects to be highlighted. A second identical painting was commissioned for their German parent Company’s boardroom in Munich.
A recent painting project depicting Montreal’s historic Notre Dame Basilica at night with the main outdoor fountain lit from below was daunting for the artist in its perspective and layers of architectural elements.
McCarthy credits his early instructors for their encouragement and guidance, including Evangeline Layne, classically trained art teacher at Cathedral High School, and mural specialist Nelson Stevens during his years of study at University of Massachusetts).
His partial client list: Atlantis Hotel & Casino, Bahamas, Ocean Reef Yacht Club & Resort, Bahamas, Henderson Harbor Yacht Club, Friendly Restaurant Corporation, University of Massachusetts, Springfield College, Nichols College, New York Air Brake, numerous church renovations and private residential projects.
McCarthy maintains a summer home and studio in Henderson and is a full-time art teacher for Holyoke Public Schools in Western Massachusetts.
Orion Art Gallery & Studio, 42901 State Route 12, opened as a privately owned art gallery in 2021 and has grown into a popular multidisciplinary venue for the arts, representing 18 invited artists from throughout the north country in various mediums.
In August, the gallery will be hosting the 2023 1000 Islands Arts & Plein Air Festival, which attracts plein air artists from throughout the northeast, and includes an arts & crafts vendor show with live music performances throughout the weekend of Aug. 12 and 13.
The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. on Sundays. For complete information on gallery classes and events, visit www.Orion-artgallery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.