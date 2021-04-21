Two arts organizations have announced a call for entries for two upcoming exhibits.
The North Country Arts Council seeks entries for its “Flights of Fancy” exhibit. It will involve a virtual opening at 6 p.m. May 14 with a virtual gallery available after the opening.
The exhibit, according to NCAC, will be a show of all things whimsical, mythical and make-believe, featuring work “that presents ideas, subjects and themes that are fantastical, otherworldly and whimsical — but lift the spirits and delight your senses.”
Work in all media besides video, film and sound will be considered. The entry deadline is April 28.
The exhibit is also planned for physical display, with location to be determined. It’s scheduled to run through June 18.
An application form and more information on the exhibit is available at nnyart.org.
Artists and poets are invited submit to entries to the June Feature Exhibit “Plein Air & Poetry” at River Muse Art Gallery & Studio in Clayton.
Entries with a theme of “Plein Air Painting” and nature inspired poetry in all mediums will be accepted. The exhibit will be on display from June 5 until 27. An exhibit opening will be 4 to 7 p.m. June 5 at River Muse Art Gallery & Studio, 229 John St., featuring live poetry readings. COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and restrictions will be in place and modified event modifications will occur as needed. The reception will take place outdoors.
Artists may enter up to three works and all artworks must be listed as for sale.
Artworks will be limited to original works, signed and properly framed photography and prints of artworks, original crafted three-dimensional creations. All must be created by the entering artist. Poets may enter up to three poems and should be prepared to present at least one at the opening reception.
For more information and to apply, go to rivermusegallery.com.
