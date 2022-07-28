PULASKI – Artists are invited to submit their art to this year’s Hooked on the Salmon River juried and themed show at the Salmon River Fine Arts Center. This annual show was created to showcase artwork from the region’s many fine artists who find inspiration from the river that runs past the art center through the small historic village of Pulaski. The show is open to all artists, from any location working in any genre. The only criteria is that the work submitted is themed or inspired by the Salmon River, its tributaries or wetlands. Cash prizes, including a $300 Best of Show, will be awarded based on originality, craftsmanship and adherence to the theme. The number of awards and categories will be based on the actual work accepted.

This year’s artwork will be selected by Linda Bigness, an internationally exhibiting artist, instructor and author who runs and maintains Studio 245 in Syracuse New York. “We are excited to have Linda jury this year’s show” says Ann Buchau, president of the board at the Arts Center “she has a wealth of expertise and talent.”

