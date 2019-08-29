CLAYTON — The public is once again invited to add some color commentary along the riverfront here.
The village of Clayton’s sixth annual Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival, sponsored this year by Depauville Free Library, is 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 on the docks behind Frink Park. The cement slabs there are temporarily turned into vibrant works of art.
“The community space Depauville Free Library usually provides is within the library,” Depauville library director Karen Lago said, “but on the first Saturday of September, a dock on the St. Lawrence is a perfect canvas, in more ways than one, allowing us to fulfil one of our most important missions: to nurture the young and furnish resources that fuel the imagination.”
This event is free and open to the public. Judging begins at 11:30.
Chalk will be provided, but participants may also bring their own. The largest size a drawing can be is 5-feet-by-5-feet, but it can be as small as one wishes. Any subject matter is fine as long as it is good family viewing.
This year, three professional artists from Fibonacci Art Gallery in Clayton will be on the docks creating their own chalk drawings while also working with the participants, offering advice and encouragement. They will also teach some of the tools of the trade such as perspective, complementary colors, depth of field and demonstrating how these concepts might help improve an artwork.
The festival will feature four divisions: ages 6 and under; 7-12; 13-18; and 19 and over. The best in show in each of the four age groups will be awarded $50. Winners will be announced at noon.
Participants may register in advance at the Clayton Chamber of Commerce or at the Depauville Free Library to help ensure there will be enough chalk.
Registration will also take place from 8:30 to 11 a.m.
The festival is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the state Council on the Arts, administered by the St. Lawrence Council Arts Council.
For more information, call Depauville Free Library at 315-686-3299 or the Clayton Chamber of Commerce at 315-686-3771.
