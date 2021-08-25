Artists invited to submit works to Barclay’s 2nd Annual Local Landscapes and Landmark art exhibit

FULTON - Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski) announced that artists from the 120th Assembly District are invited to participate in and submit works to the Second Annual Local Landscapes and Landmarks visual art exhibition.
Watercolors, photography, original prints, pen and ink, acrylic, pencil and other mediums that showcase the district’s natural beauty and history will be considered and selected for the show.
The 120th Assembly District includes the Oswego County towns of Albion, Amboy, Boylston, Constantia, Granby, Hastings, Mexico, New Haven, Orwell, Palermo, Parish, Redfield, Richland, Sandy Creek, Schroeppel, Scriba, Volney, West Monroe and Williamstown; the cities of Oswego and Fulton; the Onondaga County town of Lysander including the northeastern portion of the village of Baldwinsville; and the Jefferson County town of Ellisburg.
Submissions are due Sept. 24 at 19 Canalview Mall, Fulton, NY 13069. An artist’s statement, contact information and brief description of work should be included with submissions. Members of participating local art associations such as CNY Community Arts Center, Oswego Art Association, Salmon River Fine Arts Center, Canton Woods and others may also submit works for consideration to their respective art associations.
The exhibit will be held in conjunction with the Oswego Art Association from Oct. 2-31. An artists’ opening will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the art association, 20 Barbara Donahue Drive, Oswego (located at the north end of East Fourth Street, just before entering Fort Ontario historic site).
