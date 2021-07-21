DEXTER — Artists on the Point returns this year on July 31 after a pointed absence last year due to the pandemic.
The event is a gathering of artisans from all over the north country who showcase and sell their works. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rustic Golf Course & Country Club, 16451 County Route 59, Pillar Point. The related popular raffle will benefit police K-9 units of the county this year from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Watertown city police and state police.
“The north country has some of the most creative and diverse artisans. This show was designed to showcase their work,” Artist on the Point co-founder Donna McGregor said in a news release. “It’s no easy task to have a venue in this area that features handcrafted artwork alone. However, in the last 12 years, we have managed to showcase some very talented people and our show continues to grow.”
She added, “It is our goal to maintain this show as ‘art only.’”
The artisans will be selling ceramics, photography, candles, jewelry, maple syrups, jams, wine, woodworking, soaps and all types of paintings. Local author Terry Simpson will also be in attendance.
“Back this year is 15-year-old, Geona Wood, who has been with us now for eight years selling her lemonade,” Mrs. McGregor said. “Geona selflessly donates all of her proceeds, and this year it will be to the K-9 units of Jefferson County.”
The event will include music by Brittany Cean and Phil Dumond from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food will be available for purchase at Rustic Tavern.
Among raffle items will be a sports wagon full of booze, which has become a popular annual tradition. New this year will be a painting of a blue heron 0painted especially for the event by local artist Tracey Jean.
The main sponsor for the show FX Caprara Harley Davidson. Additional funding is from Watertown Savings Bank and Northern Federal Credit Union.
