CHICAGO — The holiday card shows a familiar image — three people carrying gifts — but was created in a way of painting that might surprise some people.
The image, fronting one of the Mouth & Foot Painting Artists’ 2021 holiday cards, was created by Chicago artist Mariam Paré creating strokes with her teeth, something she learned to do after a bullet severed her ability to hold a paintbrush.
She was a 20-year-old working toward an art degree in 1996 when a bullet struck her while she was sitting in a friend’s car. During her recovery, an occupational therapist introduced her to mouth painting, which she’s since been doing for decades in various mediums.
“It was after that that I knew where my calling was,” she said. “It gave me purpose after my injury.”
Shortly after she learned this new way of creating art, she became connected with Mouth & Foot Painting Artists,a group founded in 1957 by a polio survivor and other artists in situations that impaired their ability to paint with their arms. The group’s work is showcased on greeting cards, calendars, prints and puzzles available for sale.
Some members were injured in accidents like car wrecks or falls; others lost ability through illnesses that damage the nervous system. Still others, like Paré, were injured through gunshots.
Paré said it’s been helpful to connect with others who paint using similar techniques. “I thought I was the only one in the world painting in this really weird way,” she said. “And then I found out, ‘Oh my goodness, people are also doing this with their feet.’”
When she first wrote her name with her mouth, she found it was the same handwriting that used to be done by her fingers.
“That was kind of the little spark that led me to, ‘Wow, if I write my name this way, I could probably paint this way,’” she said.
That helped her feel that the artistic visions in her mind could arrive through a different path.
“It was in there, my aesthetics were within me,” she said.
Throughout the years, she’s changed the way she works; she used to put paintings upside down to reach the top of an artwork; now she has an easel that allows her to more easily reach larger sizes.
The image in the holiday card is from a painting she finished 15 years ago, and reminds her of how far she has come. She created it as a student member, coming up with Christmas motifs and thinking of the first gift givers.
“That card was special,” Paré said. “That makes me feel amazing, that my artwork will be shared with so many people.”
She’s since had exhibitions and installations, including her recent “Tres Fridas Project,”which explored disability through recreating iconic artworks and centering them on people with disabilities. She tries to use her art to promote disability identity and awareness.
Especially during the pandemic, she said, it has been helpful to maintain her artistic community. “Having the MFPA really helped me,” she said, “because we were still active within the association despite the pandemic.”
They help newly injured people or those with disabilities who may not know about mouth painting become involved.
Recently, she connected with Chicago native Peter Soby. Art had always been part of his life; he sketched in high school and played multiple musical instruments.
But during college, in 1987, he dove into a lake that was too shallow, severing his spinal cord. Even though he lost his ability to play piano or guitar, he played harmonica. And even though he could no longer paint with his arms, he learned through Paré to paint with his mouth.
“It’s a great serendipity story, in my opinion,” he said. He and Pare had connected through Facebook, bonding through similar injuries and both being from the Chicago area.
She asked him if he’d ever painted; he’d taken a few classes in high school but hadn’t experimented since. Through her, he learned about the mouth painting organization and applied to become a member.
She told him, “Paint something you’re passionate about,” and he started with his beloved cat. His style evolved to become inspired by Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein beginning with different settings of his cat.
He said it’s helped him find a new way to be creative after working in production for things like music videos, where the long hours on set are increasingly hard to endure.
“This is a chance for me to really embrace a new life completely as an artist,” he said.
Being a member of the Mouth & Foot Painting Artistsallows him to build income doing something he loves. These days, he’s working on writing screenplays and creating paintings.
“I truly could embrace life as an artist,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.