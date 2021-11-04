Arts and humanities month noted at CNY Arts Center

FULTON - With a presidential proclamation signed Sept. 30, 2021, the nation began a month-long observance of National Arts and Humanities Month. Citing “the power of the arts and humanities to provide solace, understanding, and healing …the ability of the arts and humanities to amplify important and diverse voices and messages… We reflect on the fact that, as we have struggled with isolation, anxiety, and the loss of loved ones, we have turned to music and dance, literature and poetry, and philosophy and history to bring us together and help us persevere through, and grapple with, our current moment.”
The national observance encourages artists and citizens to celebrate the arts and reminds communities to treasure local art resources and the contributions of all artists. This is not only during Arts and Humanities Month but also on International Art Day, observed annually on Oct. 25.
“At the Arts Center we sometimes fail to note these important milestones and moments of observation that advocate for the arts in our community,” said Executive Director, Nancy Fox. “But its especially important to recognize this observance as we strive every month, with every event and program, to encourage and stimulate participation in the arts programming we offer.”
In the proclamation George Washington is quoted in 1781 as saying “The arts and sciences [are] essential to the prosperity of the state and to the ornament and happiness of human life.”
The proclamation goes on to say “Today, any American — regardless of their background — can create art and turn to it for hope, acceptance, and inspiration. The arts and humanities have united us as a Nation — from the television programs we watch to the books and exhibits that inspire us — providing a sense of community when we need it most.”
“Whenever I have an opportunity to discuss the arts with folks, I have made this very point, that art creates hope,” Fox said. “Each time something new is created in someone’s life, whether it is a child’s drawing or improvised song or poem, or a new flavor combination created for dinner, life has changed. Changes create hope for more change.
“We all have the capacity to create change in our world and change is what we all desperately need in these times, hopeful positive changes that impact our personal lives, however small.”
The proclamation continues with “The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated our creative sectors… (And has) further revealed to us deep and unacceptable inequities in health care, education, and justice. The arts and humanities reveal the depths of these inequities and help us have the conversations and address the challenges that can be difficult to confront. The arts help us express and process our hurt and outrage as well as our joy and wonder — to better understand the experiences of our neighbors.”
“By supporting and showcasing the creativity and experiences of those that have too often been discounted, we can advance our realization of a society that prioritizes equity and empathy. As we celebrate National Arts and Humanities Month, let us turn to the arts and humanities as a way to help America heal and grow. Let us build back better by ensuring that our cultural workers and creators are back at work and thriving. Let us ensure that everyone in America — regardless of race, geography, ability, and socioeconomic status — has equal and unrestricted access to the arts and humanities, and the opportunities they afford.”
“CNY Arts Center is grateful for the acknowledgement of the government and our many supporters,” Fox continues. “We seek a better future for our community, our county, and for the children. It is nice to be reminded sometimes that others see the big picture too and endorse the critical need for the arts.
“As we move into the Holiday giving season we will participate in giving opportunities and reach out for year-end support as we continue to balance our own setbacks from the restrictions of the pandemic. We appreciate the support of so many that have carried us for the first ten years and firmly renew our commitment to building a better future for all through the arts,” Fox concluded.
For more information about CNY Community Arts Center located at 121 Cayuga St. in Fulton, visit CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787). For weekly email updates and announcements, subscribe at CNYArtsCenter.com.
