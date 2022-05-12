Arts Center plans 5K run/walk to remember

FULTON - CNY Arts Center has scheduled its first 5K Run/Walk to be held before the start of the Memorial Day Parade in Fulton on Saturday, May 28. The event will begin at approximately 9:30 a.m. before the parade starting at G. Ray Bodley High School.
The run/walk is a run to remember fallen veterans traditionally celebrated on Memorial Day. The event will provide continuing support of the nonprofit Arts Center located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton. Runners will receive a T-shirt and signature bag promoting sponsors of the race. Sponsors will receive mile marker recognition and signage, among other things.
For information on participating as a runner, or sponsorship support, visit CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787)
