Arts council to host inaugural exhibit at Masonic Temple Performing Arts Center

WATERTOWN — An exhibit featuring the works of Kristy L. Hoover hosted by the North Country Arts Council opens Aug. 2 at the Masonic Temple Performing Arts Center, 242 Washington St.
The opening reception for the exhibit is 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 2. It is the council’s inaugural exhibit in the Masonic Temple space. The building is undergoing a renovation after it received $2.2 million from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and $500,000 in Restore NY funds to transform the historic building into a performing arts center.
Ms. Hoover’s exhibit runs through Aug. 30. She is a multi-media artist based in Watertown. Her most recent figurative drawings and ceramic sculptures are intended to connect with the viewer on a personal, emotional level while relating to past and present social issues. “While her pottery work is both decorative and utilitarian, some are slightly obscene yet relatable,” according to a NCAC news release.
Completely opposite from her hyper-realistic large-scale drawings, she has a large collection of abstract prints and paintings.
“We think of art as super-hyper-realistic works, but sometimes we artists need a break from that,” Ms. Hoover said in the news release.
The collection of work in her exhibit has been ongoing for five years.
“As most of my realistic works take anywhere from months to years, these abstract works are more affordable, and matted so the buyer can frame them to match their own home decor while having a piece made by hand,” Ms. Hoover said.
Ms. Hoover was the NCAC featured artist in June 2018 for her first solo exhibition and an invitational artist for a one-night group exhibition, “Disturbed” at Focal Point Gallery in Watertown. Her work has been featured in numerous juried exhibitions throughout New York State, winning first place, juror’s choice and best of show awards for both her figurative drawings, self-portraits and her ceramic sculptural works.
She works as model coordinator and studio assistant to Juan Perdiguero, Christopher McEvoy and Renquian Yang at SUNY Oswego.
The exhibit opening is open to the public. Admission is free for council members with a $5 suggested donation for the public. Light refreshments will be available with musical entertainment by singer Brittany Cean and guitarist Gary Walts.
For more details or information on NCAC feature exhibits, contact the exhibit coordinator at secretary@nnyart.org.
