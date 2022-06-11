Arts Market seeks art vendors

FULTON - CNY Arts Center is preparing to launch another summer of Saturday Arts Market in Fulton starting June 25 with new hours running from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Arts Market will feature local handmade arts and crafts and goods to the community, next door to the farmers market held downtown in the Canalview parking lot along Route 481.
Artists will set up downtown on sidewalks in proximity to the Arts Center making it convenient for farmers market shoppers to shop with artists at the same time just a short stroll away. Vendors are assigned a spot for the entire summer and will benefit from farmers market foot traffic as well as other downtown events.
New hours this year complement the farmers market hours that run 8 a.m.-noon.
For more information on how to register, visit CNYArtsCenter.com or contact organizer Mary Simmons at msim621@gmail.com or call 315-625-1276.
