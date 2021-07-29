Arty Camp announces two new art classes

FULTON - Heading into the second week of Arty Camp, CNY Arts Center announces a change in the lineup. A new tie dye class followed by paper art will replace the writing classes previously scheduled. Arty Camp is held at CNY Arts Center, located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton.
Tie dye and beyond, 8-10 a.m., Monday through Friday, Aug. 2-6, will practice the technique on a variety of mediums including shirts, hats, bags, masks and more. The paper art class, from 10 a.m.-noon, will explore quilling, wall art masks, mosaic and butterfly art made from paper.
The full day program will also include free breakfast at 8:15 a.m., lunch and free art from noon-2 p.m., followed by Listen to Your Art from 2-5 p.m. This class will guide the students to listen to inspiration and create free expression art using a variety of mediums and materials.
Registration and information is available online at CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787). Current CDC COVID-19 guidelines recommend masks for non-vaccinated individuals. The Arts Center is cleaned and sanitized through the day between classes and activities.
