Arty Camp continues for 10th year of classes with local support

Campers display 3D art sculptures created in the first week of Arty Camp. Pictured from left, back row: Grace Keefe, Alexia Prosser, Jade Acke and teaching artist Amara Fischel. Second row: Ruby Acker, Nicole and Robert Kennedy. Front row: Lila Woods. In its 10th year of continuous programming, Arty Camp receives support from the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation and the Oswego City/County Youth Bureau. Arty Camp is held at CNY Arts Center, 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton. For more information, visit the website, CNYArtsCenter.com, or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).

FULTON - For the 10th straight summer, Arty Camp is in full swing offering programming in all the arts for all school age kids with continuing support from the Oswego City/County Youth Bureau and the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation. Arty Camp is held at CNY Arts Center, located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton. Classes run through Aug. 19.

“We offer a variety of fun choices every year from art to cooking, music, theatre, and this year dance and music,” said coordinator Bonnie McClellan. “We appreciate and rely on the returning support of these agencies.

