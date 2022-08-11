Arty Camp continues for 10th year of classes with local support

FULTON - For the 10th straight summer, Arty Camp is in full swing offering programming in all the arts for all school age kids with continuing support from the Oswego City/County Youth Bureau and the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation. Arty Camp is held at CNY Arts Center, located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton. Classes run through Aug. 19.
“We offer a variety of fun choices every year from art to cooking, music, theatre, and this year dance and music,” said coordinator Bonnie McClellan. “We appreciate and rely on the returning support of these agencies.
“With the Boeheim grant we are able to offer scholarships at a time, especially this year, when families struggle with rising costs of everything.
“The Youth Bureau grant allows us to offer a special program of free lunch and free art from noon to 2 each day for any child in the county. Children receive a free lunch and participate in an art project to take home. Without the assistance of this grant, we would not be able to provide art materials and this art experience for free.”
Some art classes being offered have included illustration, 3D art, painting, tie-dying and woodworking. New this year was a class on ceramics where students choose from an exciting array of small sculptured objects to paint.
Cooking class continues for older students who provide lunch for everyone, while Theatre class expanded to include music and dance this year.
All class information and registration can be found online at CNYArtsCenter.com or stop by the Center for an application. Scholarships are available for families in need and forms can be requested when submitting the application.
