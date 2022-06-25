Arty Camp plans 10th year of classes

FULTON - For the 10th straight summer, Arty Camp will offer programming in the arts for all school-aged kids at CNY Arts Center, located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton. Classes will get underway July 25 and run through Aug. 19.
“Our classes offer a variety of fun choices every year from art to cooking, music, theatre, and this year dance,” said coordinator Bonnie McClellan. “We were delayed in getting the word out this year due to scheduling conflicts but registrations are now live and it’s not too late to plan a summer of fun for kids. We hope we will see our regular kids return and are planning for a great experience for everyone.”
Some art classes being offered include illustration, 3D art, painting, cartooning, woodworking and fantasy art. New this year is a class on ceramics where students will choose from an array of small sculptured objects to paint.
Cooking class will return for older students who will provide lunch for everyone, while theatre class expands to include music and dance this year.
Scholarships are available for families in need and forms can be requested when submitting the application. Scholarships are provided by the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation.
Free lunch/free art at noon everyday will be provided for any child in the county who pre-registers online. Children will receive a free lunch and participate in an art project to take home. Pre-registration is required for meal preparation count.
All class information and registration can be found online at CNYArtsCenter.com or stop by the center for an application. Due to the late registration period, camp schedule is subject to change. Parents are encouraged to register as soon as possible to secure a spot. Each application will be invoiced and due by the first day of the camp session attended.
For more information, call 315-598-ARTS (2787).
