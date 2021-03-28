Aspiring playwrights can submit scripts

OSWEGO - The Oswego Players, Inc. are accepting one-act scripts for the Donald J. McCann Memorial Play Writing Contest until Tuesday, June 15.

The contest is free and open to anyone 18 years or older who lives in the following counties: Cortland, Cayuga, Madison, Onondaga, Oswego.

Cash prizes will be awarded and the winning play may be presented at the Frances Marion Brown Theatre in the Oswego Civic Arts Center in the coming year.

For a complete set of rules and guidelines contact the following email address: Osweplay@Yahoo.com

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.