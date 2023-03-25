Proposed new taxes opposed by GOP

The New York State Capitol building in Albany. Alex Gault/Johnson Newspapers

ALBANY — State legislators are considering a new tax on streaming entertainment to support mass transit infrastructure, as well as a 25-cent package delivery fee and a surcharge on ride-hailing services.

In their budget proposal released last week, the Democratic-controlled Assembly called for an 8% sales tax on digital media subscription services like Netflix, HBO Max, Spotify and Amazon Prime. The tax would be split between a 4% state share and a 4% local share, the same way sales tax is administered for physical products.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.