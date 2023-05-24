At 81, Martha Stewart shines on Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover

Sports Illustrated has chosen Martha Stewart as one of its 2023 swimsuit issue. Stewart, 81, is the oldest woman to appear on Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue cover. Stewart was photographed in the Dominican Republic. Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated/ZUMA Press Wire/TNS

Martha Stewart looks phenomenal on the cover of this month’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, donning a sleek white one-piece and billowing orange blouse. Her hair is perfectly tousled. Her smile is seductive. She’s a natural.

At 81, Stewart is the oldest woman to be featured as a cover girl on the sports magazine’s coveted edition, (stealing the title from Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, who at 74 was a cover model last year.) Stewart joins Megan Fox, Kim Petras, and Brooks Nader as one of four cover models this year.

Tribune Wire

