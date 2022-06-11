At last, a mystery: An Agatha Christie mystery

OSWEGO - A Murder is Announced and someone wants Letitia Blacklock dead!
Could it be sweet “Bunny” Bunner?
Or perhaps Julia and Patrick Simmons are the culprits. Then there is the impetuous Hungarian maid, Mitzi. What of Mrs. Swettenham and her son Edmond or the angry Phillipa Haymes?
It will take all the brilliance of Miss Marple and Inspector Craddock to solve this intriguing mystery.
The cast includes Rebecca Kandt, Tammy Thompson, Megan Murtha, Josh Mumm, Caylyn Salmonsen, Beverly Murtha, Kevin Colvin, Cameron Waugh, Lori Blackburn, William Edward White, Don Crow and George Spelvin.
Inez Manor Parker is directing this production. Norman J. Berlin III is producing it. Troy Pepper is stage managing and assisting the director. Ken Snow has designed and is building the set. Adele Anesko Cronk is dressing the set, and Marie Sterphone is costuming the actors.
Join The Oswego Players and their cast of A Murder is Announced on Fridays, July 8 and 15; Saturdays, July 9 and 16; or Sunday matinees, July 10 and 17. The evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. and the matinees are at 2 p.m. A Murder is Announced is adapted by Leslie Darbon from Agatha Christie’s novel.
Ticket prices are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students. Tickets are now on sale at the box office. People can make a reservation by calling the box office at 315-343-5138, or people can make reservations online at www.oswegoplayers.org.
A Murder is Announced is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.
