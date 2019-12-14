‘At the Art Studio’ offers holiday break workshops for local children Dec. 27 and 28 and Jan. 2 and 3

OSWEGO - This past November, At the Art Studio (ATAS) participants had a closing reception for the artwork created during its fall workshop. Parents and friends gathered in SUNY Oswego’s Tyler Hall to view the artwork on display.
First- through second-graders created artwork inspired by famous children’s book illustrators. Third- through fifth-graders created a variety of projects including: Day of the Dead shadow box, ink-blob watercolor characters, collages, and abstract paintings. Sixth- through 11th-graders concentrated on making projects inspired by the imagery and art of ancient Egypt.
Registration is now open for At the Art Studio’s holiday break session. New this year, ATAS will offer two separate sessions Dec. 27-28 and Jan. 2-3. Open to children and young adults in first through 12th grades. Students can sign up for one day, one session, or both sessions. Cost is $35 per day or $60 a session. Classes start at 10 a.m. and go until 3 p.m., with pre- and after-care available. Program fee includes all material costs. Nutritious snacks will be provided, though students are asked to bring a lunch.
Registration forms can be downloaded at www.attheartstudio.org.
Those interested can also request a form by calling 315-312-4836. At the Art Studio also offers gift certificates available for purchase. Families in need can apply for a scholarship or payment plan. Applications can be downloaded online or email atas@oswego.edu.
The program acknowledges the following foundations and funding sources for providing the support that allows them to keep the tuition fees reasonable and provides funding for scholarships for students and families in need: The Richard S. Shineman Foundation, Cornelius and Eleanor Borman Family Foundation, Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and the New York State Office of Children and Family Services, Ann Carlone Fund and the School of Communication, Media and the Arts.
