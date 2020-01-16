‘At the Art Studio’ offers winter workshop for local children starting Feb. 8

OSWEGO - At the Art Studio (ATAS) participants just completed participating in the holiday break sessions. During the two sessions, students in grades first through seventh learned a variety of art techniques while completing art projects.
Registration for “At the Art Studio” winter workshop series for children and young adults is now open. The program runs for six consecutive Saturdays on SUNY Oswego’s campus, Feb. 8-March 14. Classes start at 10 a.m. and go until noon. Open to children and young adults in first through 12th grade. The total workshop fee is $75. This includes all material costs. Sign up with siblings or friends and receive $5 off the total fee per child.
As with all ATAS workshops, winter programing will provide students with the opportunity to engage in projects while acquiring skills to practice “creative expression”. ATAS strives to strengthen students artistic skills while providing the opportunity for youth to create, play, and express themselves through art. Register online or download a registration forms at www.attheartstudio.org.
Those interested can also request a form by calling 315-312-4836.
Families in need can apply for a scholarship or payment plan. Applications can be downloaded online at www.attheartstudio.org. People can also request a financial aid application or discuss a payment plan by calling the program at 315-312-4836.
The program acknowledges the following foundations and funding sources for providing the support that allows them to keep tuition fees reasonable and provides them with funding for scholarships for students and families in need: the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, Cornelius & Eleanor Borman Family Foundation, Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and the New York State Office of Children and Family Services, Ann Carlone Fund, and the School of Communication, Media and the Arts.
