‘At the Art Studio’ offers workshops for children, young adults Oct. 5-Nov. 9

OSWEGO - “At the Art Studio,” (ATAS) is a local workshop series for children and young adults offered by the Art Department at SUNY Oswego. Open to children and young adults in first through 12th grade, there is a modest tuition fee of $75 for the workshop. This includes all material costs. Early registration and family discounts available. Parents can register their children online or download registration forms at www.attheartstudio.org.
Registration for “At the Art Studio” Fall workshop series for children and young adults is now open. The program runs for six consecutive Saturdays on SUNY Oswego’s campus. Oct. 5-Nov. 9. Classes start at 10 a.m. and go until noon.
As with all ATAS workshops, fall programing will provide students with the opportunity to engage in projects while acquiring skills to practice “creative expression”. ATAS strives to strengthen students artistic skills while providing the opportunity for youth to create, play, and express themselves through art.
• First to second graders, will learn about famous children’s book illustrators and complete projects based on their techniques and style.
• Third to fifth graders, will create various 2D and 3D projects, including decorative shadow box frames, abstract pastel drawings, comic paint blobs, and more.
• Sixth graders and up, will study Egyptian mythology and create masks and figures inspired by the mythology.
ATAS strives to support any student interested regardless of financial ability. Families in need are encouraged to apply for a scholarship or payment plan. Applications can be downloaded online at www.attheartstudio.org. People can also request a financial aid application or discuss a payment plan by calling the program at 315-312-4836.
The program acknowledges the following foundations and funding sources for providing the support that allows them to keep tuition fees reasonable and provides them with funding for scholarships for students and families in need: the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, Cornelius & Eleanor Borman Family Foundation, Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and the NY State Office of Children and Family Services, Ann Carlone FUND, SUNY Oswego and the School of Communication, Media and the Arts.
