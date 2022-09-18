PULASKI - Award-winning, Billboard-charting singer-songwriter Sherry Anne will share an uplifting message in concert at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Calvary Baptist Church, 5353 US Route 11, north of Pulaski. Admission is free. For more information, contact the church at 315-298-6107.
Although born with a bilateral hearing and speech impairment, today Sherry Anne sings with an elegant voice and has inspired audiences with her personal journey in concerts and conferences across North America. Sherry Anne has appeared as a special guest at Gaither Vocal Band concerts, The Ark Encounter, Dollywood, and Thomas Road Chapel. Just this past August, she made her debut at Silver Dollar City in Branson with four shows at The Riverfront Playhouse.
