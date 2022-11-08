Auction raises $7,500 for TAUNY Center programs

CANTON — A special online auction to raise funds for Traditional Arts in Upstate New York has successfully concluded, raising a total of $7,579 for the organization. The two-week effort, organized by TAUNY’s board of directors, featured a wide range of arts and crafts, handmade wares, gift cards, and north country experiences. All offerings were donated by individuals and businesses across the region. All proceeds will support TAUNY and its programs at the TAUNY Center in Canton and across the north country and Adirondacks.
People who were high bidders in the auction will be contacted in the coming days about how to collect their prizes.
