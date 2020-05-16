Audition for the fall 2020 production of HMS Pinafore

OSWEGO – Oswego Opera Theater, Oswego, NY, is seeking singers to audition for the fall 2020 production of HMS Pinafore by Gilbert and Sullivan. The production will be a concert version and performers are needed for all roles. An applicant should submit a resume, audio file, and video file by June 15, online at https://www.oswegooperatheater.com/auditions for audition consideration.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.