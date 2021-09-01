Auditions announced for the Oswego Players and Theater Arts Youth Academy (TAYA) production of “Bad Auditions by Bad Actors”

OSWEGO - Director Norman Berlin III, The Oswego Players and the Theater Arts Youth Academy (TAYA) has announced open auditions for their production of “Bad Auditions by Bad Actors,” by Ian McWethy. The cast includes roles for 12 women and 10 men. The majority of the roles are for teenagers ranging from age 13-19. Most of the roles are gender flexible and a few characters can be played by adults.
Come prepared to cold read from the script on:
Sunday, Sept. 5 from 1-4 p.m.;
Tuesday, Sept. 8 from 6-8 p.m.;
and Saturday, Sept. 11 from 1-4 p.m.
Auditions will be at the Frances Marion Brown Theater, 30 Barbara Donahue Dr., Oswego.
If a veteran actor or even someone who’s interested in community theater, there are a lot of roles and production opportunities in this show.
The plot of the play is newbie director Carol has one day to find the leads for a community theater production of Romeo and Juliet. But what seems like a simple task proves impossible when the pool of auditioners includes extreme method actors, performers who just don’t know how to channel their rage, and one woman who may or may not think she’s a cat. This comedy will bring people to the last place they’d ever want to be...behind the doors of a casting session.
Dates of the production Oct. 20, 22, 23, 24 and Oct. 29, 30, 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.