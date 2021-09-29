Auditions announced for the Oswego Players production of The Man Who Came to Dinner

OSWEGO - Director Troy Pepper and The Oswego Players have announced they will hold open auditions for their production of “The Man Who Came to Dinner,” by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart. Working along side Pepper will be Inez M. Parker, assistant to the director and Peter Mahan, stage manager. The cast includes roles for nine women and 15 men. Their ages range from 15 years to 60+ years old.
Auditions dates for The Man Who Came To Dinner will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1 and from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3. Come prepared to cold read from the script. The auditions will be at the Frances Marion Brown Theater, 30 Barbara Donahue Dr., Oswego.
The main plot of the play starts when Sheridan Whiteside - critic, lecturer, wit, radio orator, intimate friend of the great and near great, having dined at the home of the Stanley’s, slips on their doorstep and breaks his hip. The result is a tumultuous six weeks of confinement. Possibility: “Christmas may be postponed this year.” So runs the lead article in the Christmas 1939 issue of Time magazine. Whiteside turns the Stanley household upside down, forcing everyone in town to cater to his egotistical demands. A three-ring circus of machinations and celebrity appearances ensues.
Dates of the production are Dec. 3, 4, 5 and 10, 11, and 12. If a veteran actor or even someone who’s interested in community theater, there are a lot of roles and production opportunities in this show.
2021-09-29
