Auditions for fall production

OSWEGO - The Oswego Players’ Theater Arts Youth Academy will hold auditions for their first virtual production of the fall titled “Do You Read Me.” Director Norm Berlin and his crew are looking for nine actors age eight years old or older. Anyone trying out must have access to a computer with internet service.
The show will be broadcasted to the public on Oct. 16-18 and 23-25.
To get a spot for a Zoom audition go to oswegoplayers.org and download an audition form, fill it out and return before Sept.. 17.
