Auditions for the Oswego Players dinner and theater production of “Check Please”

OSWEGO - The Oswego Players will hold auditions for Johnathan Rand’s “Check Please” Trilogy on Dec. 1 and 3. Auditions for Check Please will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 and from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Frances Marion Brown Theater, Barbara Donahue Drive, Oswego.
“Check Please” is a comedy about bad dating set over three short acts. Three directors will take on this three-part comedy for an exclusive dinner theater experience at La Parrilla on the Water on Jan. 20 and 21. They are looking for 12 individuals to take on multiple roles.
