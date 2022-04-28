Auditions for the Oswego Players production, A Murder is Announced

OSWEGO - The Oswego Players have announced open auditions for their upcoming summer productions of “A Murder is Announced” by Leslie Darbon adapted from Agatha Christie’s novel. This show is directed by Inez M. Parker. Be prepared to cold read from the script from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, May 6 and from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 at the Frances Marion Brown Theater.
An announcement in the local paper states the time and place a murder is to occur in Miss Blacklock’s Victorian house. The victim is not one of the house’s several occupants, but an unexpected and unknown visitor. What follows is a classic Christie puzzle of mixed motives, concealed identities, a second death and a determined inspector grimly following the case’s twists and turns. Fortunately, Miss Marple is on hand to provide the solution – at some risk to herself – in a dramatic final confrontation.
If an experienced actor or someone who’s only interested in acting, there are a lot of roles and opportunities in this show. The cast includes roles for seven women and five men. The ages of the characters range from 25 to 60+. The dates of the production are July 8, 9, 10 and 15, 16 and 17.
