Auditions for the Oswego Players upcoming December production of “The Nutcracker”

OSWEGO - The Oswego Players will hold auditions for the December production of “The Nutcracker” from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28 and from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29 at the Frances Marion Brown Theater. Dates for the production are Dec. 2, 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11.
The Nutcracker will be a full-length theatrical play, with excerpts from the ballet performed by classical ballet students from Creation Studio, (a small business located here in Oswego). This fresh take on a classic story will bring to life, the magic and fantasy of Christmas Eve through the eyes of Clara.
Auditions for acting roles will include roles for men and women ages 10 and over. Some acting roles may have moving/dancing parts, upon the agreement of the director and performer, to team up with dancers at Creation. Actors may specify at auditions if they want to be considered for any movement sections. No singing required.
To audition, prepare a recitation of a favorite nursery rhyme or fable. Cold readings will also take place.
Taking the helm of this adventure is Amy C. Metz, a longtime supporter of theatre and performing arts. Metz created the Kids On Stage program at CNY Community Arts Center. She was the first to bring Shakespeare to Oswego County in over 20 years, directing Romeo and Juliet, A Midsummer Night’s dream and Much Ado About Nothing. Metz has directed musicals and straight shows alike including You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown; Willie Wonka, Jr.; Little Shop of Horrors, Narnia the Musical; and Harvey.
She is also a Cecchetti Council of America Ballet instructor, certified in primary levels and grades one-three, currently working on her grade four certification.
