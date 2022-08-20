Auditions for the Oswego Players upcoming December production of “The Nutcracker”

OSWEGO - The Oswego Players will hold auditions for the December production of “The Nutcracker” from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Aug. 27 and from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28 at the Frances Marion Brown Theater, Barbara Donahue Dr., Oswego. Dates for the production are Dec. 2,3,4 and 9, 10, 11.

The Nutcracker will be a full-length theatrical play, with excerpts from the ballet performed by classical ballet students from Creation Studio, (a small business located in Oswego). This fresh take on a classic story will bring to life, the magic and fantasy of Christmas Eve through the eyes of Clara.

