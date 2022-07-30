Auditions for the Oswego Players upcoming fall production of “A Comedy of Tenors”

OSWEGO - The Oswego Players will hold auditions for Ken Ludwig’s “A Comedy of Tenors” on Aug. 7 and Aug. 8.
Director Sherri Metz says come prepared to cold read from the script from 2-4 p.m. on Aug. 7 and from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 at the Frances Marion Brown Theater. The cast includes roles for three females and four males. Dates for the production are Sept. 30, Oct. 1, 2, 7, 8 and 9 with special dinner theater performances Oct. 14 and 15 at the Church of the Resurrection.
One hotel suite, four tenors, two wives, three girlfriends, and a soccer stadium filled with screaming fans. What could possibly go wrong? It’s 1930’s Paris and the stage is set for the concert of the century – as long as producer Henry Saunders can keep Italian superstar Tito Merelli and his hot- blooded wife, Maria, from causing runaway chaos. Prepare for an uproarious ride, full of mistaken identities, bedroom hijinks, and madcap delight. For more information and ticket sales go to the website, https://oswegoplayers.org/ or for phone reservations call the box office at 315-343-5138.
