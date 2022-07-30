Auditions for the Oswego Players upcoming fall production of “A Comedy of Tenors”

OSWEGO - The Oswego Players will hold auditions for Ken Ludwig’s “A Comedy of Tenors” on Aug. 7 and Aug. 8.

Director Sherri Metz says come prepared to cold read from the script from 2-4 p.m. on Aug. 7 and from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 at the Frances Marion Brown Theater. The cast includes roles for three females and four males. Dates for the production are Sept. 30, Oct. 1, 2, 7, 8 and 9 with special dinner theater performances Oct. 14 and 15 at the Church of the Resurrection.

