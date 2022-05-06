Auditions for the Oswego Players upcoming summer production Pride and Prejudice

OSWEGO - The Oswego Players will hold auditions for their Theater Arts Youth Academy (TAYA) production of “Pride and Prejudice”, adapted by Jon Jory. This production will take place inside the walls of Fort Ontario. The Oswego Players and TAYA will partner with New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the Friends of Fort Ontario. The director of this production is Norman Berlin III. Come prepared to cold read from the script from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 and from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, May 16 at the Frances Marion Brown Theater. The dates of the production are Aug. 5 and 6.
All of the wit and romance of Jane Austen’s classic 1813 novel comes to life in this refreshingly fast-paced and engaging adaptation. Finding a husband is hardly Elizabeth Bennet’s most urgent priority. But with four sisters, an overzealous match-making mother, and a string of unsuitable suitors, it’s difficult to escape the subject. When the independent-minded Elizabeth meets the handsome but enigmatic Mr. Darcy, she is determined not to let her feelings triumph over her own good sense -- but the truth turns out to be slipperier than it seems. In a society where subtle snubs and deceit proliferate, is it possible for Elizabeth and Darcy to look beyond his pride and her prejudice, and to make the best match of all?
The intention of this production is to have all roles and the stage crew be performed by those who are 30 years old and younger. Majority of the characters are teenagers (12-19 years old) and some young adult roles (20-30 years old). The cast includes roles for eight women and six men. If a veteran actor or even someone who’s only interested in acting there are roles and opportunities in this show.
