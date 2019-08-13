Auditions set for ‘Four Old Broads’

CARTHAGE — Carthage Little Theatre is gearing up for its fall production, which through special arrangement with playwright Leslie Kimbell, will be “Four Old Broads On the High Seas.” The play is the sequel to “Four Old Broads” which the Carthage troupe performed a year ago.
Performances will be Nov. 15, 16 and 17 at Belva’s Sahara Resturant, 39936 state Route 3.
“This is a very exciting opportunity,” said Ronda Revette, Carthage Little Theatre president. “First of all, we will be the first theater group anywhere in the world, professional or non-professional, to present this new play — outside of its premier in the playwright’s hometown in Winder, Georgia.”
Ms. Revette, who will direct the play, said Carthage Little Theatre’s name will be printed on the inside page of the script when it is published by Samuel French Inc.
Michael Perfetto and Jane Jenkins Bowman will reprise their roles as Sam Smith and Maude Jenkins, respectively. The others who played in last year’s production were unavailable for the sequel.
To round out the cast, four adult females including the other three “old broads,” Beatrice Shelton, Eaddy Mae Clayton and Imogene Fletcher, the audience was introduced to in the first production, and five adult males are needed. The male roles include Captain Sheldon Sterling and Steven Dupree who performs a drag act as Tequila Mockingbird.
“This play is 100 percent hilarious. The setting is a cruise ship and every single role in this show is fun and juicy,” said Ms. Revette. “No one has too many lines to learn.”
Auditions are 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19 and 20 at Carthage United Methodist Church, 608 State St.
The group is always seeking new members and sponsors. More information on the nonprofit organization can be found on Facebook or by emailing carthagelittletheatre@yahoo.com or calling 315-519-1959.
