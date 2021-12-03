As part of its 200th year anniversary, St. James Church is holding a Festival of Trees. Each class at Augustinian Academy as well as groups and individuals from St. James Parish have decorated trees which will be up for bid. Trees can be viewed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday in the Augustinian Academy gym accessible from South Mechanic Street.
Sunday’s viewing will be a family event with food, holiday refreshments and a visit from Santa Claus.
Bidding began at 4 p.m. Friday and ends at 1 p.m. Sunday. All bidding will be online through a link at the event page: https://augustinian-academy.betterworld.org/auctions/2021-festival-trees-st-james-200. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the students of Augustinian Academy.
