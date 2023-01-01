Austin Raabe performed in Requiem for Colour

NASHVILLE, TENN. - On Saturday, Nov. 4 School of Music Professor Dr. Jeffery Ames debuted his masterwork composition, Requiem for Colour, at Belmont’s Fisher Center for the Performing Arts.
Commercial Music major Austin Raabe, from Fulton, performed in Belmont’s Oratorio in front of an audience of more than 1,200 people. Ames led more than 450 students of Belmont’s Oratorio and orchestra and invited an impressive ensemble of guests to participate in the evening’s dynamic display of storytelling.
