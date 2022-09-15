Autism Task Force hosts Family Fun Day

OSWEGO - The Oswego County Autism Task Force (OCATF) is bringing back the Annual “Family Fun Day” from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Oswego YMCA, 265 W. First St., Oswego. Families with children of all ages are invited to attend the YMCA sponsored event.
The task force is a not-for-profit organization with a mission to enhance the lives of those touched by Autism Spectrum Disorders in Oswego County. “This family fun event is an exciting step for our taskforce in bringing back some of the events we once hosted prior to the pandemic,” noted OCATF Vice-President, Tammy Thompson.
