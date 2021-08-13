HAMMOND — A concert at the Iva Smith Memorial Gallery of Fine Art on Friday night will feature a talented musician at the controls of a Baroque-era reproduction organ.
Gallery director Evelyn Saphier is calling the concert “a miracle of seeming coincidence” relating to how the organ found its way to a 19th-century barn in Hammond.
The organist, Chase Loomer, is the grandson of Donna Chase, former choir director of Hammond Presbyterian Church.
Mr. Loomer is a second year doctor of music candidate at Indiana University, where he studies organ with Christopher Young. He completed his bachelor of music in organ performance at the Eastman School of Music, Rochester, where he was a student of David Higgs, and his master of music at Yale University, New Haven, Conn., where he was a student of Martin Jean and also studied improvisation with Jeffrey Brillhart.
Mr. Loomer’s accomplishments include first prize in several organ competitions. In 2019, he was a semifinalist in the Longwood Gardens International Organ Competition and also received the Robert Baker Scholarship from the Yale Institute of Sacred Music, awarded annually to a first-year organ student.
He is currently the music director of Church of the Nativity in Indianapolis and has presented concerts throughout the country. He’s also an avid jazz pianist and singer.
“The back story of how a Baroque reproduction organ found its way to a 19th-century barn in Hammond is a ‘small-world’ tale of collaboration on display,” Ms. Saphier wrote in an email to the Times.
William Visscher, music director and organist at All Saints Episcopal Church in San Francisco and a master organ builder, created the organ, Opus II, at the outset of his career, Ms. Saphier explained.
The organ was purchased by his brother, Pieter Visscher, who purchased the Baroque reproduction organ to help his brother, Bill, jump-start his own career as an organ builder. “At the time, Pieter Visscher was living in a geodesic dome that he himself had built on a rock ledge overlooking the St. Lawrence River at Oak Point in Hammond,” Ms. Saphier said. “The home in which Opus II sat fallow, passed on to Christine Visscher, where it remained for several years.” Christine is a friend of Ms. Saphier’s.
In 2018, Mr. Loomer and his mother, on their way to Eastman School of Music where Chase was finishing his senior year, stopped by the Iva Smith Memorial Gallery of Fine Art.
Ms. Saphier had long wished to provide an opportunity for Mr. Loomer to display his musical gifts in her barn gallery, a setting she said is blessed with extraordinary acoustics.
“As Chase and I were pondering how we might find a way for him to perform in our barn-gallery, the old, abandoned organ in the home of Christine Visscher came to mind,” Ms. Saphier said. “To make a long story short, Pieter Visscher and Ric Parsons collaborated to bring the organ back to concert form.”
Richard Parsons is president of Parsons Pipe Organ Builders in Canandaigua.
At 7 p.m. Friday, Mr. Loomer will perform his third concert of Baroque music on Opus II at the Iva Smith Gallery, where the instrument is on indefimnite loan for performances.
“This year, the collaboration will come full circle as William Visscher, the organ’s creator, is coming from California to tune the organ himself and be present at the concert with his two siblings, Christine and Pieter,” Ms. Saphier said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.