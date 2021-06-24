SACKETS HARBOR — A summer musical tradition is being welcomed back here as fondly as a cool summer breeze, as the folks at the local historical society who host it are breathing easily.
“Everyone is constantly asking, ‘Are the concerts going on this year?’” David Altieri, president of the Sackets Harbor Historical Society, host of the annual Concerts on the Waterfront series, said last month. “We kept on saying, ‘We hope so. We’re planning on it, everything is in place.’ Now we can more definitely say, ‘Yes, they are going on.’ I think people are very excited.”
The concerts, held at a grove on the Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site overlooking Lake Ontario, are regularly praised by its musical guests as one of the nicest outdoor venues they’ve performed at.
The series begins Sunday afternoon.
“We have a nice mix and some old favorites and some real big names,” Mr. Altieri said. “We’re looking for a good year. Hopefully, there’s a lot of pent up desire to be outside and do things.”
Last year, the concert series, which would have been its 36th annual, was another victim of the COVID-19 pandemic but a few virtual concerts were held. This year, with the June 15 announcement by Gov. Andrew Cuomo that the state has lifted pandemic-related restrictions, concert organizers are sharing a sense of relief that has spread across the state.
“The bands were scheduled with some hope and optimism that the restrictions would be loosening up and things would be reopening, and it looks like that’s happening,” Mr. Altieri said. “We’re operating under the hope that we can have them pretty much like they were before. We think it’s a very safe outdoor environment for concerts. We hope people take advantage of it and get back to normal by at least going to some concerts.”
There are 11 acts in the series, which run 3 to 5 p.m. Sundays. This year’s theme is “Happy To Be Together Again.’’
The schedule:
Sunday The Sacci Band
The series has a traditional opening with this Watertown-based group, which has performed in the series for nearly 35 years. The band’s founder, Frank J. Sacci, died in June of 2014. The band has about 15 members, who come from an area that stretches from Potsdam to Oswego. It is dedicated to the performance of popular jazz styles form the “Golden Age of Swing.”
July 4 10th Mountain Division Band
This band is also a tradition at the series. Soldier musicians from the local Army unit will treat audiences to the sounds of pop, classics and standards. The concert is tentative depending on the band’s schedule.
July 11 Bryan Brundige and His Piggly Wigglies
This swing band from Albany is dedicated to jazz and dance music from the 1920s to 1940s.
July 18 Atlas
This big, brassy party band, originally called the Atlas Linen Company, has been a favorite in the Sackets Harbor series and has drawn thousands of fans to the battlefield. Atlas, with members based in Syracuse and Rochester, highlights 20th century music, ranging from Earth, Wind and Fire to Tower of Power to Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett. Atlas formed in 1981 in Syracuse. In its early days, the band was named Atlas Linen Company.
July 25 The Jess Novak Band
Jess Novak, who plays violin, guitar, piano, percussion and sings, is joined by her high energy band. It has performed at more than 250 concerts around the country, from Vermont to California. The band was the winner of the best pop act at the 2021 Syracuse Area Music Awards.
Aug. 1 Son BoriKua
This band from Buffalo specializes in Afro Cuban and Puerto Rican tunes.
Aug. 8 The Bad Husbands Club
This rock, blues and vintage rock band is based in the north country.
Aug. 15 The Gibson Brothers
This Vermont-based duo, brothers Leigh and Eric, are one of the most popular acts in bluegrass and have been featured at the series several times. Their latest album is “Mockingbird,” a blend of classic 1970’s-infused rock and country. The concert is expected to attract a large crowd.
Aug. 22 Ruby Shooz
This 1950’s and ’60s classic rock n’ roll show band based in Wayne County has performed at the New York State fair for over 20 years.
Aug. 29 Double Barrel Blues Band
Local audiences may know this band from opening at the annual Fourth of July concert at Thompson Park, Watertown. It has opened for national acts such as the Marshall Tucker Band, The Fabulous Thunderbirds and Savoy Brown. It mainly performs original songs. They are multiple winners in the Upper State Independent Awards in the best blues music category.
Sept. 5 The DeSantis band & Orchestra
The band will bring its signature mix of big band and popular music as it continues its tradition of closing out the series.
The details
n WHAT: Annual Concerts on the Waterfront series in Sackets Harbor, sponsored by the Sackets Harbor Historical Society.
n WHEN: The 11 Sunday concerts in the series open this Sunday with the Sacci Band and concludes Sept. 5 with the Desantis Band and Orchestra. Concerts are from 3 to 5 p.m.
n WHERE: At the Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site.
n COST: No admission, but donations accepted.
n RAIN LOCATION: To be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.