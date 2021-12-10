Bad Bunny hopped to the top of Spotify’s most-streamed list yet again.
The Puerto Rican rapper led all artists worldwide with more than 9.1 billion streams on the music service in 2021, Spotify announced Wednesday.
The company didn’t release every individual performer’s streaming totals, but said Bad Bunny’s lofty number of listens was enough to surpass Taylor Swift, who finished second on the global ranking.
It’s the second year in a row that Bad Bunny, whose hits include “Mia” and “La Cancion,” has led all artists in Spotify streams.
Making the feat more impressive is that Bad Bunny didn’t come out with a new album in 2021, though he did release hit songs with “Volvi” and “Yonaguni.”
The third-through-fifth most-streamed artists in the world this year were BTS, Drake and Justin Bieber, respectively.
Drake was Spotify’s most-streamed artist in the United States, followed by Swift and the late rapper Juice WRLD. Bad Bunny finished fifth in the U.S. ranking.
Another top performer in 2021 was Olivia Rodrigo, whose hit “Drivers License” was the most-streamed song both globally and in the U.S. The song, which was the pop star’s debut single, garnered more than 1.1 billion streams this year.
Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U,” meanwhile, finished second on the U.S. list, and fourth globally. Both songs appeared on the 18-year-old Rodrigo’s debut album, “Sour,” which came out in May.
Rodrigo is nominated for seven Grammys next month, including in each of the four top categories. “Driver’s License” is up for song of the year and record of the year, while “Sour” is nominated for album of the year. She’s up for best new artist as well.
“The Joe Rogan Experience” was the year’s most-streamed podcast on Spotify, both in the U.S. and globally.
The streaming service said more than 381 million people used Spotify in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.