CHAMOUNT — Blues and barbecue will mix it up here on Saturday to benefit two causes and to showcase the work of a fledgling arts organization.
The second annual BBQ ’n Blues is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Chaumont Fire Department, 11385 State Route 12E. The music, featuring three acts, begins at noon.
BBQ ’n Blues is the creation of the Lyme Performing Arts Council, created in 2019.
“The music is free,” said Heather R. Lipczynski, a member of the arts council and fire department. “You can come and bring your own chairs so you can be comfortable.”
Barbecued chicken dinners will sell for $15 at the event. Five dollars from each sale will benefit the Parker family. On July 21, the home they were renting on Route 12E in Three Mile bay burned to the ground. The four family members lost all their possessions.
Blues musician and Chaumont resident Tas Cru, aka Richard Bates, is a cofounder of the Lyme Performing Arts Council,
Earlier this year, Tas Cru won his third Syracuse Area Music (SAMMY) Award. The latest award was for his album “Drive On.” It was released in 2019 and became one of the most popular blues albums in the country. He has been called one of the most unique bluesmen plying his trade Thursday.
Mr. Bates said that he and Town of Lyme Supervisor Scott Aubertine are old friends and both musicians.
“I approached him a couple of years ago and said, ‘Scott, all these little towns around here have music in the summer, and we don’t have anything? We should do something about that.’ So, we did.”
The Lyme Performing Arts Council planned a summer concert series for the summer of 2020, but the pandemic canceled those plans. But the organization was able to host its inaugural BBQ ’n Blues in 2019. The four-concert summer series is planned for 2022. Concerts are set for June, July, August and September. The BBQ ’n Blues event is also scheduled to return next year.
Three acts will perform at Saturday’s event, beginning at noon with The Waydown Wailers. At 1:45 p.m., Double Barrel Blues Band will take the stage. Tas Cru will bring in his band to join him and to conclude the day’s music beginning at 3:30 p.m.
Mr. Bates also performed at the inaugural BBQ ’n Blues in 2019.
“They asked me to play it,” he said. “I want to help blues music being brought into the community.”
His local appearance on Saturday will coincide with the release of his latest album, “Broke Down, Busted Up.” He’ll be performing some tracks from it on Saturday.
“It’s very, very different than anything I’ve ever done,” Mr. Bates said of the album. “It’s very acoustic.”
For example, on the opening title cut, listeners are greeted by urgent-sounding fiddle strains courtesy of Anne Harris. Six of the 11 tracks feature the fiddle. There’s also a standup bass and a mountain dulcimer featured on “Broke Down, Busted Up.”
Ms. Lipczynski said that BBQ ’n Blues will also feature vendors, a petting zoo for children and the popular Big Blue “monster truck.”
“There’s also the Chaumont/Three Mile Bay yard sales going on,” she said. “We have about 40 sales signed up now, so it’s going to be a very busy, fun weekend in the town of Lyme.”
