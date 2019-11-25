Barbershop chorus Christmas show

OSWEGO - The Oswego Valley Snowbelters Barbershop Chorus will present A Christmas to Remember, at 2:01 p.m. and 7:01 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Oswego Alliance Church, 371 Thompson Road, Oswego.
Tickets are $7 per person (under 12 are free) and includes homemade desserts and refreshments at intermission.
Bring a non-perishable food item for donation to the Oswego Salvation Army Food Bank.
Tickets available at the door or can be ordered online from the website at http://ovcsnowbelters.org/ovc-store
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.