Barbershop Harmony Christmas to return after two year hiatus

OSWEGO - The Oswego Valley Snowbelters Barbershop Chorus will present it’s first Christmas show after a two year hiatus due to COVID. The show will be at 2 p.m. on Dec. 10 at the Newman Center located on New Street in Oswego near the college.
The chorus directed by Barney Johnson has been busy since July practicing.
The show will consist of a mix of traditional and modern Christmas music.
Tickets are $7 at the door or in advance, and can be purchased from any chorus member or by calling 315-341-8177.
At intermission free desserts will be served. During intermission there will also be a short sing along.
Ticket holders will also have a chance to win a random prize drawing.
