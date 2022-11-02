Barclay announces 2022 Local Landscapes And Landmarks art exhibit opening

OSWEGO - Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay invited members of the public to his Third Annual Local Landscapes and Landmarks visual art exhibit opening from 7-8 p.m. on Nov. 5 at the Art Association of Oswego, Inc.
“We have received a number of great submissions and this show will feature an incredible representation of landmarks from the area. I continue to be impressed by the talent in our community. Truly, these artists have captured the natural beauty and history of the 120th Assembly District. I am grateful for each submission and look forward to seeing the entire exhibit on display,” said Leader Barclay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.