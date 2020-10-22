Barclay partners to host landmark, landscapes exhibit with local artists

FULTON - Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski) will host the works of local artists in his upcoming Local Landscapes and Landmarks Art Exhibit, which opened to the public Friday, Oct. 16 and be on display through Friday, Nov. 20 at Leader Barclay’s district office at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton on the second floor.
The exhibit features work by local artists from Pulaski, Oswego, Fulton, Phoenix and Baldwinsville who have captured both landscapes and historic landmarks and sites within the 120th Assembly District. A variety of works will be on display, including those created with watercolors, photography, pen and ink, acrylic, and pencil drawings done en plein air by Oswego High School student Nolan O’Brien.
“I have always marveled at our area’s amazing landscapes, natural beauty and rich history. There is so much that this area has to offer. Our local talent is another incredible asset. In this show they have managed to capture scenes and sites that inspire while teaching us about local history at the same time. The artwork is fantastic. I encourage anyone to visit the exhibit and take a moment to learn about our talent and some of our local history,” said Leader Barclay.
Leader Barclay would like to mention the Art Association of Oswego, CNY Community Arts Center, Riverside Artisans, Salmon River Fine Arts Center, Fort Ontario, village of Phoenix and artists from Canton Woods who helped to make the exhibit possible. Sites depicted include a historic tugboat L.T.-5 at the H.Lee White Maritime Museum, Fort Ontario, the Oswego River, Lake Ontario, the Seneca River, the Salmon River, Salmon River Falls, Main Street in Pulaski, Lake Neatahwanta, Oswego Canal and wildflowers at Beaver Lake.
Salmon River Fine Arts Center Board President Ann Buchau said she was pleased the center could be a part of the exhibit.
“Our artists are always trying to capture the beauty of the area, and many are interested in local history, so this show was a perfect fit for many of us. Our exhibit, ‘Hooked on the Salmon,’ debuted in August, so this exhibit was a nice complement to that show and will feature a few of the same works,” said Buchau. “It’s nice to be able to partner with the Assemblyman on this to help recognize local talent and arts organizations.”
Executive Director of CNY Community Arts Center Nancy Fox said she, too, was pleased the center could be involved.
“We have some incredibly talented artists in this area. Anything that helps draw attention to the arts is a win-win for both the public and our local talent. Leader Barclay has always been a friend to the arts, recognizing its value on many levels, and I am happy he thought to showcase the talent and history of the area in this exhibit. I look forward to seeing all of the work,” said Fox.
The exhibit opened to the public on Friday, Oct. 16 and will be on display through Friday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. All visitors will be screened with a health check at the building’s entryway.
