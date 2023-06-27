St. Lawrence River named 2nd best for bass fishing

The St. Lawrence River has been rated the second-best bass fishery in the United States by Bassmaster Magazine. Shane Durrance/B.A.S.S

WATERTOWN — Bassmaster Magazine has named the St. Lawrence River the second-best bass fishery in the United States for 2023.

The ranking is a slight slip from 2022 when the Thousand Islands area was named the top spot in the country.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

zeitgeist
zeitgeist

YES!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.