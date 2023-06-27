WATERTOWN — Bassmaster Magazine has named the St. Lawrence River the second-best bass fishery in the United States for 2023.
The ranking is a slight slip from 2022 when the Thousand Islands area was named the top spot in the country.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
WATERTOWN — Bassmaster Magazine has named the St. Lawrence River the second-best bass fishery in the United States for 2023.
The ranking is a slight slip from 2022 when the Thousand Islands area was named the top spot in the country.
This year, O.H. Ivie Lake in Texas received the top honor, having produced 15 Legacy Class ShareLunker bass — a designation for fish weighing more than 13 pounds — between January and March, according to a statement from the magazine, dislodging the St. Lawrence River from its No. 1 ranking.
“Spectacular scenery and feisty smallmouth meet on the 50-mile stretch of the St. Lawrence River known as the 1000 Islands, which dropped one spot to No. 2 in this year’s rankings,” the magazine said. “Anglers eager to do battle with giant smallmouth can head north to the 1000 Islands region of the St. Lawrence River. History was made on the clear waters of this seaway straddling the U.S.-Canadian border during the 2022 Bassmaster Elite out of Clayton, N.Y. After four days, two anglers — Jay Przekurat and Cory Johnston — topped the 100-pound mark with solely smallmouth, a first-ever feat for the Elite Series.”
In addition to the St. Lawrence River, six New York lakes made the magazine’s 100 Best Bass Lakes list, including Lake Erie/Upper Niagara River, Champlain, Cayuga, Oneida and Chautauqua.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(1) comment
YES!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.