CLAYTON — Saturday is day three of the Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite on the St. Lawrence River.
This year’s final tournament comes with a $100,000 first-place prize and an automatic berth into the 2024 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon with more showers at times. High 71F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
A shower is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 26, 2023 @ 12:11 am
CLAYTON — Saturday is day three of the Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite on the St. Lawrence River.
This year’s final tournament comes with a $100,000 first-place prize and an automatic berth into the 2024 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic.
The tournament, which launches daily through Sunday at the Antique Boat Museum, will decide the winners of the Bassmaster Angler of the Year title and the Bassmaster Rookie of the Year race. The Phoenix Boats Big Bass of the Year $10,000 bonus will also be awarded.
FS1 will broadcast live with tournament leaders Saturday and Sunday.
The Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River is hosted by the 1000 Islands Clayton Chamber of Commerce.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.